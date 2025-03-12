OpenAI has introduced a new set of APIs and tools to empower developers and enterprises to create AI agents (an autonomous system capable of performing tasks without human intervention) using its advanced AI models and frameworks. These APIs mainly include the Responses API and the Agents SDK. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and efficiency in various business operations by automating routine tasks and handling complex processes.

Speaking of details, the new Responses API combines the user-friendly features of the Chat Completions API with the tool integration capabilities of the Assistants API. It enables developers to create AI agents that can perform tasks like web searches, file searches, and document analysis.

The tool is powered by the Computer-Using Agent (CUA) model, which facilitates the automation of computer-based tasks. Notably, the ‘Assistants API’ is set to be discontinued in the first half of 2026. Even, developers can use Responses API to access AI models, specifically GPT-4o search and GPT-4o mini search, which power the ChatGPT Search web tool.

Meanwhile, the new Agents SDK assists developers in orchestrating multiple AI agents to work together seamlessly, managing complex workflows effectively. The Agents SDK is suitable for various real-life applications, including customer support automation, multi-step research, content generation, code review, and sales prospecting.

Additionally, to facilitate the monitoring and debugging of agent workflows, OpenAI also offers integrated observability tools. These tools allow developers to trace and inspect the execution of agent tasks, ensuring transparency and helping in the optimization of agent performance.

“These new tools streamline core agent logic, orchestration, and interactions, making it significantly easier for developers to get started with building agents. Over the coming weeks and months, we plan to release additional tools and capabilities to further simplify and accelerate building agentic applications on our platform,” the company said in its statement.

AI agents are the latest hot topic in the artificial intelligence industry. In fact, in January this year, the ChatGPT maker launched the ‘Operator‘ AI agent, which can carry out tasks such as navigating websites, typing, and clicking buttons using the internet. The AI agent can also fill out forms, book flights, plan grocery orders, and even complete user purchases. Then, in February 2025, OpenAI released another AI agent called ‘Deep Research.’ This AI agent will enable ChatGPT to perform what it describes as ‘multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks.’

These developments become noteworthy as the AI trendsetter now has 2 million paying enterprise users. Further, the ChatGPT crossed 400 million weekly active users in February 2025, after reaching 300 million users just a few months earlier in December. Coming to the company’s financials, OpenAI has raised a total of $17.9 billion in funding over 10 rounds. The Sam Altman-led company reached a valuation of approximately $157 billion in its last funding round in October 2024.