Joining a long suit of tech companies announcing massive infrastructure investments in the US post Trump assuming office, Apple has now unveiled plans to invest over $500 billion in the US over the next four years. This investment is set to include the creation of 20,000 jobs, construction of a new server manufacturing facility in Texas, and increased funding for domestic manufacturing initiatives.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Tim Cook, Apple CEO, commented on the development. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.” This investment comes on the wake of the iPhone-maker facing growing pressure from tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has impacted the company’s supply chain (especially its reliance on Chinese manufacturing).

As part of its investment plan, Apple intends to create 20,000 new jobs across various fields, including AI, silicon engineering, software development, and research and development (R&D). And as mentioned earlier, the expansion will include the establishment of a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The 250,000-square-foot factory will focus on producing AI servers that will support Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI assistant that is integrated into its iPhone, iPad, and Mac product lineups. This facility, set to open sometime next year, is expected to generate thousands of jobs in the region.

In addition to the Houston facility, Apple plans to set up a manufacturing academy in Detroit, Michigan. This academy will offer training programs designed to equip businesses and workers with skills in AI and “smart manufacturing techniques.” Another portion of the investment will be deployed towards the firm’s US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which is being doubled from $5 billion to $10 billion. This fund currently supports manufacturing projects, including the production of semiconductors. The company also aims to expand the data center capacity in several areas, including Arizona, California, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington.

Apple’s decision to expand its domestic operations comes at a time when there are ongoing trade tensions between the US and China. Under the Trump administration, tariffs of up to 25% have been imposed on a wide range of Chinese imports, including electronic components essential to Apple’s supply chain. Following a recent meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, Apple CEO Tim Cook indicated that these tariffs played a role in the company’s decision to increase its U.S. investments. Trump stated, “They don’t want to be in the tariffs,” and claimed that Apple had scrapped plans for two facilities in Mexico—an assertion the company has neither confirmed nor denied.