Apple has officially announced the release of the Powerbeats Pro 2, an upgraded version of its original Powerbeats Pro earbuds. The new model comes nearly six years after the original Powerbeats were introduced. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, offering better audio, advanced features, and improved functionality compared to its predecessor.

“Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats’ history – developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound,” Apple’s vice-president of Music, and Beats, Oliver Schusser said in a statement.

Listen to your heart. Powerbeats Pro 2 with Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts is available to order starting today. Narrated by @RZA. pic.twitter.com/dzB6QgYUKJ — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) February 11, 2025

Pro 2 earbuds are available in four different colours – Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. They can be purchased online starting today, February 11 for $250. The earbuds will be available in physical retail stores starting February 13.

Speaking of features in detail, Powerbeats Pro 2 is packed with several advanced features, including Active Noise Cancellation (blocks external noise) and Transparency Mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings while listening to audio. It also features Adaptive EQ, which automatically adjusts sound based on the user’s ear shape and environment.

With an IPX4 rating, Powerbeats Pro 2 is sweat- and water-resistant. Its total weight is 77.7g. The earbuds support Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity for providing a stable connection and seamless pairing.

These earbuds also include a Heart Rate Monitoring feature, meaning they can track the user’s heart rate, making them useful for athletes and fitness tracking. In addition to these features, the new product by Beats offers longer battery life (up to 45 hours) and enhanced call performance. It is compatible with wireless charging, while a USB-C type port is also there. The charging case is now 33% smaller for easy portability.

Powerbeats Pro 2, featuring the H2 chip (the same chip that powers AirPods Pro 2), can provide real-time data via LED optical sensors during training sessions or workouts. The most interesting part is that this monitoring is compatible with several popular fitness apps, including Peloton, Runna, Slopes, Nike Run Club, and more, along with Apple’s own Health app. Notably, Apple acquired Beats in 2014.