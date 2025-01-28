Under the latest 1.97 update, decentralized social media platform Bluesky has added a dedicated “Video” tab to user profiles. The “Video” tab, located next to the “Media” section, allows users to view all videos posted by the profile with just one click. Interestingly, under this tab, users will not only find the original videos posted from the profile but also content pulled from other social networks, such as TikTok and Instagram.

The development comes just days after Bluesky announced a custom video feed, similar to TikTok and X’s dedicated ‘Play Button’ for vertical video feeds. The company seems to be intensifying its efforts to transform the platform and make it more vertical-video-friendly, especially as TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain despite receiving temporary relief from former President Donald Trump.

Currently, users can post or share videos up to 60 seconds long on Bluesky. However, as the company continues to enhance video functionality on the platform, some speculate that it may allow users to post longer videos under a potential subscription plan. This suggests that longer video posts could become a paid feature, creating a new revenue stream for the company.

Meanwhile, Bluesky’s 1.97 update also streamlines the process for users to block individuals who appear in their direct messages (DMs). This functionality (quick menu option) simplifies the blocking process, providing a better user experience by enabling users to easily manage or eliminate unwanted interactions and maintain their privacy.

In addition to these, the company also announced an upgrade for its translation feature. This latest version is expected to include better accuracy and faster translation services.

Notably, in December 2024, Bluesky – founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey – introduced a ‘Trending Topics‘ feature for its desktop and mobile apps, available to beta users. The feature can be enabled under the ‘Content and Media’ section, accessible by scrolling down in the platform’s ‘Settings.’ Users also have the option to disable this feature if they prefer.

Speaking of Bluesky itself, it was founded in 2019 as a research project within Twitter. In 2022, it became an independent company. With a user base of around 25 million, Bluesky has seen significant growth particularly after Elon Musk acquired Twitter and, more recently, following Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Bluesky currently ranks as the third most popular microblogging platform, after Elon Musk’s X and Meta’s Threads.