In a bid to become an everything app, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) now seems to be trying to position itself as an alternative to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The micro-blogging platform has rolled out a new feature to enhance the video viewing experience within the app. As part of this, the company has added a whole new vertical video feed or tab for users in the United States. This feature might make its way to other countries as well.

On the ‘Home’ page of the app’s interface, users can find this new dedicated vertical ‘Video’ tab at the bottom, in the middle of the ‘Grok’ and ‘Notification’ icons. To access this new dedicated video feed, users need to press the play button at the bottom of the screen. In this new feed, users will have a simplified way to access and discover videos just by swiping up and down. Until now, users have been able to view videos by tapping and scrolling through their timelines.

you better not be making a dedicated video tab when I get home me: pic.twitter.com/ZbmLBmSbDp — X (@X) January 20, 2025

“An immersive new home for videos is rolling out to users in the US today,” X stated in a post.

This announcement comes at a time when Musk recently hinted at Vine’s (a short-form video platform) potential return. The billionaire mentioned that his team is “looking into” the idea. Notably, Vine was a short-form video app that Twitter acquired in 2012 and launched in 2013.

With Vine, users were able to post six-second video clips. However, in 2016, Twitter discontinued the service. Interestingly, after the acquisition in 2024, Musk expressed interest in reviving this platform. All this becomes more eye-catching as Elon Musk-owned X recently confirmed that it will unveil X TV in 2025, along with several other new features, including X Money.

However, X is not alone in suddenly giving attention to the “video experience” on the platform amidst the short-lived TikTok ban in the US. The rival of X, BlueSky (founded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey), also introduced vertical video feeds similar to the ByteDance-owned app. “We had to get in on the video action, too,” the decentralized social media platform said in its announcement.

Users can access this video feed from the Search tab on the mobile app. They will see a new “Trending Videos” section here and will even get an option to pin this section to their home screen. The company further clarifies that, because this is a custom video feed, regular posts and feeds that contain video don’t automatically appear in the video timeline.

Such efforts to capture a portion of TikTok’s user base in the US by X, BlueSky, and even Instagram become more significant, as despite TikTok’s quick reinstatement in the country, the future of the app remains uncertain due to its ownership by the controversial Chinese firm.