Tech titan Microsoft has now unveiled the Windows 365 Link, a compact and thin mini-PC that will let connect users directly to the company’s Windows 365 cloud platform. The announcement was made at the Ignite 2024 conference, and is set to roll out next year, in April. The device is priced at $349.

“In 2021, we announced Windows 365 to the world and introduced the Cloud PC, a whole new category of cloud computing. Windows 365 Cloud PCs let employees securely stream their Windows desktop experience from the Microsoft Cloud to any device. As more and more organizations adopt Windows 365, we see them rethinking their endpoint strategy to improve user productivity, enhance security, increase IT efficiency, and advance sustainability. This is why we are now introducing Windows 365 Link, the first Cloud PC device purpose-built by Microsoft to connect securely to Windows 365 in seconds,” Microsoft announced in a blog post.

Unlike traditional personal computers, the Windows 365 Link does not run a full operating system locally. Instead, it operates a minimal Windows-based OS designed purely to connect users to their personalized Windows 11 instances hosted in the cloud. This makes it appealing to businesses that require scalable and secure solutions, especially since it eliminates the need for heavy, high-maintenance local devices. Microsoft notes that the device “takes seconds to boot and instantly wakes from sleep, allowing users to quickly get started or pick up where they left off on their Cloud PC.”

The new device comes with an Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of local storage, which are adequate for handling tasks such as video encoding for online meetings and facilitating smooth connections to the cloud. Alongside this, it also supports dual 4K monitors and offers a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, USB-A and USB-C ports, Ethernet, and wireless compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This ensures that the device is adaptable to a variety of work environments and has the capability to integrate with a range of peripherals and networks.

Microsoft is also betting big on security for its newest device, calling it a “top priority” for users. The Windows 365 Link does not store any local data or applications to mitigate the risk of sensitive information being lost or compromised if the device is stolen, while authentication is managed through Microsoft Entra ID and supported by tools such as USB security keys and the Microsoft Authenticator app. “By eliminating local data and apps, as well as admin rights, Windows 365 Link significantly reduces the attack surface, making it more difficult for malicious actors to compromise the device,” the company noted.