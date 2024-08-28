Major foreign investors in Byju’s, the beleaguered Indian edtech giant, have sought the intervention of the Supreme Court of India. The investors, who together hold a substantial stake in the company, have raised concerns about the ongoing insolvency proceedings against Byju’s, spearheaded by US lender GLAS Trust Co LLC, reports Reuters.

The investors, including General Atlantic Singapore TL Pte Ltd, Peak XV Partners Investments IV and V, Sofina S.A., and MIH Edtech Investments, collectively own 16.75% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Think & Learn, Byju’s parent company. Their move to the Supreme Court stems from what they describe as “persistent acts of oppressive opacity, repeated violation of law and corporate governance norms, and gross mismanagement by the founders.”

At the heart of the investors’ grievances are allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities by Byju’s leadership. The investors have cited instances of the company failing to disclose crucial information, including an ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as well as accusations of siphoning off $533 million, as claimed by American lenders. The investors have also raised concerns about the company’s failure to declare its financial records for the fiscal year 2023.

Subscribe to TP Daily for updates on the latest and greatest in Tech First Name Country Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

The investors’ petition to the Supreme Court comes as they seek to protect their interests amid the escalating legal battles. They have highlighted the potential impact of the insolvency proceedings on their ongoing case of oppression and mismanagement (O&M) against Byju’s founders—Byju Raveendran, Riju Ravindran, and Divya Gokulnath—and the company’s chief strategy officer, Anita Kishore. Filed with the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the case aims to remove the founders from the board and challenge the rights issue floated by the company, which they allege was designed to dilute their shareholding and consolidate control in the hands of the founders.

The Supreme Court’s decision in this matter could have far-reaching consequences, not only for the investors but also for the future of Byju’s as a whole. The investors argue that their rights and interests are intricately linked with the outcome of the insolvency proceedings, and any adverse ruling could jeopardize their stake in the company. And if this is not enough, there is also the involvement of Voyager Infosec, a Delhi-based operational creditor of Think & Learn, which has also approached the Supreme Court. Voyager Infosec, which claims to be directly affected by the insolvency proceedings, provided digital market research, campaign designing, and consultancy services to Byju’s and is owed Rs 3.04 crore.