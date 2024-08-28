Wynk Music, the music streaming app run by world’s second largest telecom company — India’s Bharti Airtel — will finally be shutting down. The service, though did get some traction initially, didn’t really match up to the likes of Spotify, Youtube Music, Apple Music and others. The shut down seemed more or less imminent. The decision marks the end of a decade-long journey for Wynk Music, which was launched in 2014 and has since garnered a substantial user base.

This development comes at a time when the telecom major disclosed a significant partnership with Apple, one that is aimed at integrating Apple Music and Apple TV+ into its service portfolio. This partnership is set to provide Airtel customers with exclusive access to Apple’s widely recognized music and video streaming platforms, which in turn can boost Airtel’s competitive edge in the digital entertainment space.

“We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem,” a spokesperson for Airtel said, adding that Wynk Music will be closed within the next few months. The service was first launched 10 years ago, and since then, it has garnered a substantial user base and boasts over 100 million subscribers. “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, commented on the matter.

Under this new arrangement, Airtel Xstream customers will be granted access to Apple TV+ as part of premium Airtel Wi-Fi and postpaid plans. Additionally, existing Wynk Premium users will benefit from exclusive offers for Apple Music, which will be available at discounted rates, enabling them to benefit from the tech behemoth’s extensive content library. This comes at a time when the Indian music streaming market has been characterized by intense competition, with various players vying for dominance. Companies such as Gaana, JioSaavn, and international giants like Apple, Spotify, and Amazon have been actively competing for market share.

As for Wynk Music, the service has struggled to achieve a sustainable monetization model. Airtel’s internal communications indicated that the platform’s revenue generation, which ranges between ₹250 to ₹300 crore annually, was no longer sufficient to justify its continued operation as a separate entity. To add to this, despite a growing number of active users, only a small fraction — approximately 7.5 million — are paying subscribers. In order to retain talent and integrate resources, Airtel has announced that all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed into other roles within the Airtel ecosystem.