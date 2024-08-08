August has proven to be a busy month for Google, with the tech giant unveiling a series of new consumer hardware. Among the latest announcements are the new Nest Thermostat and the Google TV Streamer, which is set to replace the long-standing Chromecast line. Now, the highlight of Google’s hardware launch spree is expected to come on August 13 at the Made by Google 2024 event, where the company is expected to introduce a new range of Pixel smartphones.

Traditionally, Google has held its Made by Google events in October on the East Coast. This year, however, the event will take place in August at Google’s Mountain View headquarters. The event is scheduled to start at 10AM PT/1PM ET, and will be live-streamed on Google’s YouTube channel. As mentioned earlier, the Made by Google 2024 event is expected to be dominated by the launch of the new Pixel 9 series. The tech behemoth has already teased two new models: the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Fold. These new smartphones are expected to showcase advancements in hardware and software, as well as integrating Google’s latest AI tech.

Leaks and rumors have provided a glimpse into what can be expected from the new Pixel 9 series. The lineup is anticipated to include four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and will be available in four colors: black, light gray, porcelain, and pink. The design is rumored to include sharp rounded corners, a matte back finish, and polished metal edges, offering a sleek and modern look.

The tagline “A (foldable) phone built for the Gemini era” hints at the features that these devices will offer, likely powered by Google’s generative AI platform, Gemini. The integration of AI features such as the Magic Editor for easier image editing, the ‘Add Me’ feature for inserting users into group photos, and advanced search functions with the Circle to Search feature is anticipated. Furthermore, the Pixel 9 series may introduce Pixel Screenshots for improved information retrieval and Pixel Drops offering exclusive features for Pixel 9 users.

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to share a similar display size, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might boast a larger 6.8-inch screen. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch outer display and an 8-inch main screen when unfolded, catering to the growing demand for foldable smartphones. One of the key highlights of the Pixel 9 series is expected to be its performance and battery life. The new smartphones are rumored to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, which promises improved performance and efficiency. The standard Pixel 9 model might feature 12GB of RAM, while the Pro models, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, could boast 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and enhanced user experience.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 9 series is rumored to support fast charging speeds. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to charge up to 55% in 30 minutes, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could reach 70% using a new 45W USB-C charger. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to come with a 5,060mAh battery, promising up to 24 hours of life, extendable to 100 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Camera capabilities are a major selling point for Pixel devices, and the Pixel 9 series is expected to continue this trend. The Pixel 9 is rumored to have a 10.5-megapixel front camera and a dual rear setup with a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel 9 Pro might feature a 42MP front camera and a triple rear setup with a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to include a 10MP front camera and a triple rear setup with a 48MP main sensor, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens.