Google has rescheduled — rather preponed — its flagship hardware event, traditionally held in mid-fall, to August 13 this year. This earlier-than-usual date positions Google ahead of Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 16 launch in September, and the tech behemoth is expected to introduce the much-anticipated Pixel 9 series alongside the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well.

Coming to the wearables first, it is rumoured that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature a bigger screen and slimmer bezels, as well as an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Reports further that it will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and be powered by Qualcomm’s W5 chipset. The Pixel Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, is speculated to come with a 650mAh battery capacity.

Speaking of Google’s upcoming event, AI is expected to be the cynosure of every eye. Gemini – which was introduced at Google I/O earlier this year – is helpful in this regard, and is expected to bring advanced AI features to the forefront with the Pixel 9 series. These features are anticipated to set new standards for Android devices, solidify Google’s position as a leader in consumer AI technology, and give it and edge over competitors like Apple and Microsoft.

In the lead-up to the event, Google has teased its new Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Fold models, generating excitement during the typically slow summer months for electronics. The tagline “A phone built for the Gemini era” hints at the integration of AI features that promise to enhance user experiences in unprecedented ways.

The development itself is unsurprising, given that one of the primary reasons for this rescheduling is to avoid the media frenzy surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election. As the election approaches, the news cycle will undoubtedly become dominated by political coverage, potentially overshadowing tech announcements. Moving its event up by nearly two months will allow the tech titan to capture the attention of consumers and media outlets alike before the political storm takes over.

The anticipation is mounting as the event approaches on August 13, and the Mountain View-headquartered Google is expected to announce four new Pixel devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Premium. These devices will likely feature Google’s latest in-house chip, the Tensor G4, and run on Android 15. This new lineup is expected to come equipped with the advanced AI features introduced through Google’s Gemini. The Pixel 9 Pro features a prominent camera bar design element, while the foldable Pixel 9 Fold boasts an innovative hinge mechanism. Both devices are expected to be powered by Google’s latest in-house chip, the Tensor G4, and run the yet-to-be-released Android 15 (code-named Vanilla Ice Cream), which is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event.