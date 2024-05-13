Get ready to avail ChatGPT’s features in iOS 18 – according to media reports, Apple is on the verge of integrating AI more deeply into its devices, particularly the iPhone. Bloomberg states that the tech giant is nearing a deal with OpenAI, leveraging the firm’s tech to augment the AI functionalities of Apple’s flagship iPhone devices.

Sources familiar with the matter have disclosed that Apple and OpenAI are in the final stages of negotiations. The reported agreement with OpenAI paves the way for Apple to introduce a “popular chatbot” powered by ChatGPT within iOS 18. This integration would be a significant addition to Apple’s existing AI offerings, potentially rivalling the functionality of virtual assistants like Siri.

This development comes at a time when Apple has already held talks with Google regarding their AI solution, the Gemini chatbot. At that time, the talks between the two tech behemoths involved bringing bring the search giant’s Gemini AI model to the iPhone, ensuring that it is available to a wider user base. And while ChatGPT might be the frontrunner for iOS 18 integration currently, Apple is already considering other AI solutions or even (possibly) planning to pursue collaborations with multiple companies in the future.

The potential inclusion of AI and ChatGPT’s features in iOS 18 falls in line with the iPhone maker’s plans for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. The company is expected to unveil a range of AI-powered features at the event in order to catch up to the other titans in the AI landscape (namely Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet). Apple CEO Tim Cook has already been a vocal advocate for the transformative potential of AI and its capacity to redefine the user experience.

From the looks of it, Apple’s focus on AI at WWDC suggests a comprehensive roadmap for integrating AI across its products and services. The potential inclusion of a chatbot and other AI features in iOS 18 could be just the beginning of a larger push by Apple to leverage AI across its ecosystem. Imagine AI-powered features that enhance photo editing capabilities on iPhones, personalize music recommendations on Apple Music, or even streamline health and fitness tracking with the Apple Watch, and Apple may make it possible.

The potential applications of ChatGPT on iOS 18 are extensive. Users might be able to engage in more natural and nuanced conversations with their iPhones, making it a more interactive and engaging experience for them. This could also streamline daily tasks – involving simple tasks such as requesting recipe suggestions and receiving not just a list of ingredients, but also a conversation that personalizes the recipe based on preferences or dietary restrictions. Additionally, users could leverage ChatGPT to get more comprehensive answers, or even generate creative text formats like poems or code from prompts directly on their iPhones.