After a highly successful eleven-year run, Ashutosh Gupta, the Country Manager for India and APAC Head of Online Sales for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, has decided to end his run with the professional networking platform. In a post on LinkedIn, Gupta revealed that he is concluding his “11-year journey with LinkedIn India as Country Manager and APAC Head of LMS OSO.”

“As I sit down to write this message, a mix of excitement, nostalgia, and profound gratitude fills my heart. Today, I conclude my 11-year journey with LinkedIn India as Country Manager and APAC Head of LMS OSO. It’s been a chapter rich with growth, challenges, and triumphs, and it’s time to turn the page,” read Gupta’s post on LinkedIn.

Gupta’s departure means that there will be a period of transition for LinkedIn India, and the company’s APAC and India leadership teams will now collaborate to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities while finalizing the selection of a new Country Manager for the world’s second-largest internet market. At this point, India is the second-largest market for LinkedIn, and boasts an impressive base of nearly 120 million members in the country. LinkedIn India reported a total revenue of ₹1873.40 crore for the financial year 2022-23, an increase from the ₹1,305 crore it reported in the previous fiscal.

Gupta’s journey with LinkedIn began in 2013 when he took the helm of the company’s Marketing Solutions business in India. This initial role allowed him to understand the unique needs and preferences of Indian professionals. In 2016, his expertise was leveraged to establish the Online Sales Organization for the Asia Pacific region, further solidifying his leadership credentials within the organization.

Four years later, Gupta returned to India to assume the role of LinkedIn’s Country Manager, thus embarking on a period of leadership that saw LinkedIn India witness a surge in user base, surpassing the momentous milestone of 100 million members, while tripling its revenue for a period of five years. It was under Gupta’s guidance that spearheaded the launch of LinkedIn in Hindi, the first Indian language rollout for the platform – a move that catered to a vast segment of the Indian population. Additionally, Gupta oversaw a significant expansion of LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions business in India. This put a focus on empowering businesses to leverage the platform’s vast network for targeted marketing efforts.

One of the highlights of Ashutosh Gupta’s tenure at LinkedIn India was the successful execution of the company’s “Climbing Everest” initiative, which wasn’t just about setting lofty goals, but about fostering a culture of teamwork, exceeding expectations, and achieving remarkable results. “In 2015, we sparked the ambitious “Climbing Everest” initiative, not just setting goals but surpassing them. This marked the beginning of my journey into APAC leadership, supported by an incredible team. Thank you LMS India team; your dedication made this climb successful and fun,” Gupta noted.