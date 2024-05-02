The landscape of AI is rapidly evolving, with large language models (LLMs) emerging as powerful tools capable of understanding and generating human-like text. Anthropic, a company founded by former OpenAI researchers, is a major player in this space, and now, the firm announced the launch of a complimentary iOS app for its popular Claude chatbot.

The free app, available to all Claude users, offers a user-friendly experience that mirrors the web version. This means users can access their existing chat history, continue ongoing conversations with Claude, and leverage its image analysis capabilities by uploading photos directly from their iPhones. This on-the-go functionality makes Claude a more convenient and versatile tool for busy professionals. For example, imagine a business analyst being able to quickly upload a chart from a meeting and ask Claude to summarize the key points, or a salesperson being able to capture a picture of a product on a client visit and receive instant information about its features and specifications. Plans for an Android version are already in the pipeline as well.

“The Claude iOS app is available to download for free for all Claude users. It offers the same intuitive experience as mobile web, including syncing your chat history and support for taking and uploading photos,” Anthropic noted in an official statement. “Claude is designed to help individuals—and now teams—harness the power of the industry’s most advanced AI models. Whether you need a partner for deep work, a knowledgeable expert, a creative collaborator, or an assistant that’s available instantly, Claude augments every employee’s capabilities and enables businesses to achieve new levels of productivity to drive better results.”

And if this is not enough, Anthropic also revealed the launch of a new subscription plan called “Team” for its Claude chatbot, which is specifically designed to cater to the needs of organizations and businesses. It It costs $30 per user per month, and offers a significant step up from Anthropic’s existing Pro plan by providing increased usage limits for interacting with Claude. This translates to more frequent and extensive conversations with Claude, allowing teams to leverage its capabilities for a wider range of tasks. It also offers administrative tools and billing management features that streamline onboarding new users and simplify financial processes for businesses, as well as a new “context window” that enables users to engage in more elaborate, multi-step conversations and upload lengthy documents for thorough analysis.

What is so interesting about the new Team plan is that it provides access to the entire Claude 3 family of models (which was introduced in March). This family comprises three distinct LLMs: Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku. Each model caters to specific needs. Opus, the most powerful of the three, excels at complex tasks like financial forecasting and intricate question-answering. Sonnet offers a balance between power and efficiency, making it suitable for a broader range of use cases. Haiku, the smallest and fastest model, prioritizes speed and is ideal for tasks that require rapid information retrieval or simple text generation. The Team subscription plan has been in development over the last few quarters, and will include more collaboration features in the coming weeks, according to Anthropic.

Anthropic’s foray into the enterprise market positions them directly against established players like OpenAI, whose ChatGPT solution also boasts a business-oriented subscription plan. This move could also potentially create tension with their backers, Google and Amazon, who are also vying for dominance in the AI-as-a-service (AIaaS) market.