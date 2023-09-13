Is China really discontinuing the use of iPhones, Google Pixels, and other foreign phone brands amongst its citizens? Despite several media reports claiming that some Chinese government agencies and firms had asked staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work, the government has confirmed that this is not the case. Amidst recent media reports suggesting that Chinese government agencies and companies had instructed their employees to discontinue the use of Apple iPhones, the Chinese foreign ministry has issued a statement, clarifying its stance on foreign phone brands. At a time when tensions continue to simmer between Beijing and Washington, and security concerns loom large, China’s position on foreign phones remains a focal point of interest.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China has not enacted any laws, regulations, or policy documents that ban the purchase or use of foreign brand phones, including Apple’s iconic iPhones. This announcement comes as a response to mounting speculation about China imposing restrictions on foreign phone usage.

“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple’s,” Mao Ning announced at a regular press briefing, adding, “But recently we did notice a lot of media exposure of security incidents related to Apple’s phones. The Chinese government attaches great importance to information and cyber security and treats both domestic and foreign companies as equals.” Nonetheless, the government claims to have discovered some security concerns concerning Apple’s smartphones, although specific details were not provided.

China’s preference for domestically manufactured technology products has grown stronger in recent years, fueled by national security concerns that have permeated the global tech landscape. Beijing, in particular, has underscored the importance of using locally-made tech products, particularly in sectors that have significant national security implications. This shift comes amidst balancing economic interests and security concerns, especially in the backdrop of international geopolitical tensions.

The reported restrictions on Apple iPhones, particularly among state employees, coincide with escalating tensions between China and the United States. For Apple, this presents a dual challenge, as the company heavily relies on China for both revenue growth and manufacturing. The increasing scrutiny of foreign technology in the realm of national security adds a layer of complexity to Apple’s operations in the region – which, by the way, are lesser than they once were. The Beijing-Washington tensions, among other things, have persuaded the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant to shift towards other regions for the production of its devices. We have already seen the first fruits of this venture – Apple’s first-ever Made-in-India iPhone 15 devices will soon be made available to Indian customers.