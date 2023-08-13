X has now decided to lower the requirements for its creator payout program. The Elon Musk-owned X – formerly known as Twitter – announced the same in an official post on the platform, in a move that aims to encourage content creators by lowering eligibility requirements and enhancing the earning potential within the platform. The revised program allows creators to generate revenue through ad sharing, while making it more accessible and attractive for a broader range of users.

X has substantially reduced the criteria for creators to participate in its ad revenue sharing program. Previously, creators needed to amass 15 million impressions in three months to be eligible for the program. This threshold has been significantly lowered to just 5 million impressions. This change allows a wider spectrum of creators to take advantage of the program and benefit from their content.

Additionally, X has made the earnings process more flexible. Creators can now withdraw as low as $10 from their earnings, compared to the previous requirement of $50. This adjustment enables content creators to access their earnings more frequently and in smaller increments. This will be available to those who have a Premium subscription.

“Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access,” read the post by X’s Support on Friday.

Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

Later, Musk added a stipulation that only impressions from verified accounts would be considered for ad-revenue sharing. This step ensures that the impressions contributing to earnings are from legitimate sources and not artificially inflated by spam views. “This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity,” the billionaire tweeted.

Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

To qualify for the creator ads revenue sharing program, certain criteria must be met. As mentioned earlier, the account in question must be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organizations. At least 5 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months are required (one-third of the previous 15 million), the account must have a minimum of 500 followers and the account holder needs to be at least 18 years old. To receive their payments, creators must have a Stripe account, X’s payment processor, to facilitate the funds transfer. Adherence to X’s Ads Revenue Share Terms, which includes the Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules, is also a must for participation in the program.

Now, it remains to be seen whether X can pay its creators on time – it has already delayed the scheduled payout for July 31 since the “interest in ad rev share by content creators has far exceeded our expectations,” which is why X will “take a few more days to process.”