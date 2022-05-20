Startup fundraising, after a massive bull run in 2021, is in an obvious downturn. Public markets globally, are in one of their worst bear run phases, which has had a direct impact on the ability of investors to take larger risks. Saying there is a startup fundraising crunch at the moment, will be an understatement to actual market conditions.

And while funding at seed and angel stage still goes on, it is startups who are raising larger sums — Series B/C and later — facing the ire. YC, the popular startup accelerator, has recognised the same, and has sent down an interesting, must-read letter to its portfolio founders. And while you read the full transcript of the letter below, a standout is this line, which says, “Things don’t look good.”

YC have advised founders to cut costs and plan smartly, in order to be prepared to survive through this economic downturn. Funding crunch is expected to only get worse in coming times, and newer startups that haven’t necessarily found a product/market fit should not expect any new funding to come their way and therefore plan their expenses accordingly.

“The safe move is to plan for the worst. If the current situation is as bad as the last two economic downturns, the best way to prepare is to cut costs and extend your runway within the next 30 days. Your goal should be to get to Default Alive,” the letter said. ‘Default alive’ is a term set in motion by Paul Graham, Co-founder of YC. A business is said to be ‘default alive’ if it can reach profitability with the capital it already has at constant current growth rate and current expenses. If not, then it is said to ‘default dead’. Essentially, the question is, by default, are you alive or dead?

The letter further shed light on how the competition among VC firms pans out in situations of economic downturn. Since VC funds have a tough time bringing in capital in the first place, and their limited partners (LPs, investors of a VC fund) expect safer, more on-point moves, most VCs slow down new investments. As the competition for deals among VCs gets loose, funding round sizes go down.

The letter added that international companies, hard tech companies, asset-heavy companies and high burn rate companies will be feeling the effects of the downturn disproportionately. A lot of stress has been laid upon managing expenses and keeping companies in a low-burn state.

YC advised founders that if they donot have runway to reach default alive state, they must readily latch onto any new funding coming their way from new or existing investors. The advisory added “If your plan is to raise money in the next 6-12 months, you might be raising at the peak of the downturn. Remember that your chances of success are extremely low even if your company is doing well. We recommend you change your plan.”

The startup atmosphere has been grim over the last month. Many startups have had mass layoffs in a bid to cut costs, and funding rounds have significantly decreased in size. Cars24 let go of 600 employees on Thursday. YC did convey optimism, saying that the companies that survive through tough times gain significant marketshare due to loss of competition.

The letter sent to founders, as reviewed by TheTechPortal, has been quoted below.