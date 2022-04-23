The ownership of Twitter is in contention as the bidding war intensified in recent times. The latest development in this regard has been billionaire Elon Musk securing $46.5 billion to buy the platform to unlock its “extraordinary potential.”

Even as other private firms are mulling over the same as well, the popular microblogging site announced that it has started testing a new CC button, which will let users toggle between turning video captions on and off.

However, it will be some time before you and I can access this feature, given that it is currently rolling out to some iOS users and will come to Android in the future. It should also be noted that the new CC button will not come to all videos you see on Twitter and only on videos where captions are available.

Twitter’s CC button seems to be similar to the CC button of YouTube, however, Twitter’s CC button will appear in the upper right-hand corner of a video that has captions available, and you can tap on it to toggle between turning captions on and off.

The company announced the same in a tweet, saying, “Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. “On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new ‘CC’ button.”

Twitter has been working with captions for quite some time now. It first rolled out subtitles for videos on its platform back in March 2019, and the feature came to Twitter on iOS, Android, and the web.

Later in December 2021, the company rolled out auto-generated captions on the web, iOS, and Android. With that feature, the company ensured that auto-captions will show on muted Twitter videos. These auto-generated captions came in a wide variety of languages – over 30 – including English, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, and others.