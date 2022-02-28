Three-year-old Testsigma, an open-source, low-code, extendable test automation platform, is known to provide out-of-the-box methods to develop, execute, and analyze end-to-end tests for web and mobile apps and APIs in English. Now, it has raised $4.6 million in seed funding.

The seed funding round was led by Accel and STRIVE, both of which have made notable investments in companies to date. Global VC firm Accel has been operating in India since 2008 and made investments in BookMyShow, Browserstack, Flipkart, Freshworks, Swiggy, and others. On the other hand, B2B/SaaS-focussed fund STRIVE has made over 80 investments across India, Japan, and South-East Asia.

The round also included participation from other entrepreneurs and operators, including Shanmugam Krishnasamy (Freshworks co-founder and CTO), Kiran Darisi (co-founder and VP of engineering at Freshworks), Parsuram Vijayasankar (co-founder and principal engineer at Freshworks), Vetri Vellore, (CEO of Ally.io), Nitesh Bant (B12 CEO), Ioann Fainsilber (Pintek co-founder), and others.

The firm, founded by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy, plans to utilize the funds towards strengthening its core engineering and product teams. It will also deploy funds to build alongside (and for) a global community of testers, test automation engineers, and developers. It now targets to have over 25 million developers and QAs across all sizes of companies to use its platform.

In the digital age, the need for high-quality and effective software has never been greater. As time goes on, the quality of software needs to be balanced with the rapidness of release cycles, which are getting shorter by the day. However, there arises a problem, which comes with test automation.

The test automation market is growing at a steady rate – 20% annually – and its market is set to be worth $50 billion by the next three years. Today, over 80% of companies are building their custom test automation stack from scratch, and over 63% of these are looking for smart testing solutions to speed up the releases. Testsigma is already carved its niche in the market, and its platform is being used by thousands of developers, QAs, product managers across the globe at teams like Sage, HPE, Netgear, HDFC Life, IEEE, and SignEasy.

Test automation is a long process, comes with a lot of resource, tech, and expertise costs, and takes time. Additionally, the toolchain that is supposed to enable automated testing has many moving parts, something that has made test automation a parallel development project in organizations. Testsigma aims to solve these issues with its own open-source test automation platform, which enables modern software development teams to test and release products quickly, continuously, and at scale.