Over the past year, businesses around the world have been presented with a choice-either go online, or go under. With Covid 19 making in person transactions almost impossible, the online side of business took over, which resulted in a huge boom for the IT sector. However, going online is not as easy as it sounds, and sometimes, you need the help of an expert to make the process easier. Enter BrowserStack, the “Most reliable App and Cross Browser Testing platform” (according to their website), which has now raised $200Mn at a massive valuation of $4Bn in its latest funding round.

The round (Series B) was led by BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel, Co founder Ritesh Arora noted in a LinkedIn post.

BrowserStack is one of the most popular app testing platform on the planet, allowing developers to test their apps and websites on its portal and check for cross browser compatibility. Different browsers/ operating systems have different parameters defining performance of websites/ applications, and with BrowserStack, developers can check if their recent project would work perfectly on every device.

According to BrowserStack, the software testing industry has a valuation of about $25Bn, and is growing at a promising 22% CAGR due to the increasing adoption of DevOps, agile testing, mobile-based applications, and the growth in the number of developers globally. Thus, the potential for the company is huge.

The company has already been growing at an unprecedented rate, and currently, it has over 50,000 customers and over four million developers over 135 countries.

With this new funding, BrowserStack aims to fuel this current growth spurt, by pouring money on strategic acquisitions, expansion of product offerings, and continued scale and growth.

So far, the company has already been making massive strides towards its goal, as it had recently acquired Percy, a visual testing and review platform. Moreover, it also launched support for Cypress on 30+ browser versions and partnered with Samsung Internet to enable testing for its own browser.

With the internet market booming right now, the need for an offering like BrowserStack’s has never been more. Bug free code is what makes the internet so intuitive, and it’s a top of massive importance for companies. With tools like these, companies can bring the production time of products down dramatically, which explains BrowserStack’s sudden rise to shine.