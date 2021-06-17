It isn’t really a hidden fact, that OnePlus was always a part of the larger Chinese consumer electronics conglomerate, BBK Electronics. In fact, all popular low-budget android brands, such as Oppo, Vivo, RealMe and iQoo, are all part of the same family.

However, OnePlus kind of operated independently, in terms of product development, sales, marketing etc. And perhaps that is what exactly helped the brand become more of a ‘global’ name, and helped it shed the ‘Chinese’ smartphone brand tag to a large extent. OnePlus has a loyal, global customer base, something that none of the other BBK brands could claim.

That structure however, is now going to change.

In a note posted on the official OnePlus forums, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, announced that OnePlus is merging its core operations with the parent OPPO, even though it will continue to market its products independently. “I’m confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you.”, Lau said in his note.

So what does this ‘integration’ mean? Well to start with, it is almost certain now that the product teams of both OnePlus and Oppo will now be one, thus resulting in the ‘more resources’ part highlighted by Lau in his note. Additionally, other verticals could also see a common team working for both brands, such marketing, sales etc. Both brands however, will continue to sell products independently.