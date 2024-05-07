Apple’s highly anticipated “Let Loose” special event has brought forth the unveiling of the latest additions to its iPad Pro lineup: the 11-inch and 13-inch models. The newest iterations of Apple’s marquee tablet offering now boast a powerhouse M4 chip, an OLED display technology, and a remarkably thin design.

The new iPad Pros take center stage as the first device to be equipped with Apple’s latest M4 chip, which promises a significant performance boost with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple even claims that it will bring up to 50% faster CPU performance compared to the M2 chip found in the previous-generation iPad Pro. This translates to smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and the ability to handle demanding creative workflows with ease. The M4 chip utilizes a cutting-edge second-generation 3-nanometer fabrication process as well. The graphics processing unit (GPU) also receives an upgrade, featuring advancements like hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. The upgraded neural engine boasts 16 cores, a staggering 60 times faster than the first-generation iPad Pro’s neural processing unit. This enhanced AI horsepower can potentially accelerate machine learning tasks across various applications as well.

Another standout feature of the new iPad Pro models is the adoption of the long-awaited OLED displays, a departure from the LCD and Mini-LED screens of previous generations. This transition brings about a myriad of benefits, including richer color saturation, deeper blacks, and enhanced contrast. Apple’s innovative “tandem” OLED design enables the displays to achieve up to 1,000 nits of peak full-screen brightness for both SDR and HDR content, with an impressive 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. To further enhance the viewing experience, Apple introduces the “Ultra Retina XDR” display branding for the new iPad Pro. Notably, the new model also brings the nano-texture display option, previously exclusive to select iPhones, to the iPad line for the first time.

Overall, iPad Pro users can expect a significant upgrade in performance, visuals, portability, and user experience. Still, the new iPad Pro’s advancements come at a premium. The starting price for the 11-inch model is $999, which is $200 more than the previous generation. The 13-inch model starts at $1,299, also reflecting a $200 price increase. The new iPad Pro models are priced starting at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch model. Both sizes are available for pre-order today and are set to hit store shelves on May.

“iPad Pro empowers a broad set of pros and is perfect for anyone who wants the ultimate iPad experience — with its combination of the world’s best displays, extraordinary performance of our latest M-series chips, and advanced accessories — all in a portable design. Today, we’re taking it even further with the new, stunningly thin and light iPad Pro, our biggest update ever to iPad Pro,” John Ternus, Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, commented on the matter. “With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there’s no device like the new iPad Pro.”

In addition to this, the new iPad Pro boasts a sleek and sophisticated design that is thinner and lighter than ever before. The 11-inch model measures a mere 5.3mm thick, while its larger counterpart, the 13-inch model, is even slimmer at 5.1mm, making it the thinnest Apple product ever created. Apple has also upped the ante in terms of camera functionality with the new iPad Pro models. The rear 12-megapixel camera has been enhanced to deliver improved document scanning capabilities and features an adaptive flash for superior image capture in various lighting conditions. Additionally, the front-facing camera has been strategically repositioned to the landscape edge, offering users a more flattering perspective for FaceTime calls and video conferencing.

Moreover, the new iPad Pro models are compatible with updated accessories, including the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The Magic Keyboard now boasts a more premium finish with an aluminum palm rest and function key row, while the Apple Pencil Pro offers new squeeze gestures and haptic feedback for enhanced usability. The base storage for both models is 256GB as well.