Following on the precedence it set by starting the assembly of iPhone 11 in a pant near Chennai, American tech giant Apple is looking to launch its own online store in India come September 23rd to expand its presence in the country.

The online store is set to offer Apple’s entire range of products, as well as customer support provided directly to the customers for the first time in its 20 years of operation within the country. It had been known for a long time that Apple was looking to make a direct entry in one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world by introducing its own portal in the country, instead of relying on popular e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon. However, the global pandemic put a brake on those plans for a significant amount of time. Nonetheless, looks like it’s finally here, giving Indians a chance of experiencing the premium Apple experience first hand.

This new online store will also offer Apple’s famous AppleCare+, a feature that increases the warranty period of Apple hardware by two years. Moreover, customers can now also avail trade-in exchange discount options, which would allow them to turn in their old iPhone models and avail discounts while opting for the newer ones, something that was not available to Apple loyal folks within the country.

Apple has also announced that post-introduction of its dedicated site, Indian users can not only purchase Apple products but can also avail dedicated Apple Specialist support, with online support being available in English and phone support in both Hindi and English.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail+ People has expressed Apple’s delight in being able to expand operations to India and provide dedicated support to its customers and their communities. She said, “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

Apple is also reportedly looking to provide financing solutions to its customers in India, with students having the option of accessing extra discounts on a plethora of Apple products and accessories.

Customers will also have the option of buying Macs with custom configurations directly from the online store.

The company will also offer its customers the ability to engrave emojis and messages in a wide variety of Indian languages onto their AirPods. While this addition isn’t essential in any way, it shows Apple’s dedication towards its Indian clientele, and is a welcome addition.

With the Indian market being dominated by Android smartphones and strict import duties rising the price of Apple products significantly, Apple looks to the launch of its online store as a potential game-changer. It hopes that this new move would bring the company closer to the masses and allow it to highlight and reach a wider range of audience within the country.

All purchases made on Apple’s online site will be fulfilled within 24 to 72 hours of order placement, through contactless deliveries.