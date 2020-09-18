Google Play Store has taken down the popular e-wallet PayTM, in a bizzare, unexpected turn of events. The developer account is still intact since other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm mall, Paytm Money, and a few more are still available for download, but the company taking action against the most valuable Indian startup without citing a specific reason can be confusing to many.

However, that does not mean we do not have any idea about what could have inspired the company to take this decision. In a blog post published today, Google India laid down the rules for its gambling policies in the country, saying, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

PayTM fits the description perfectly, and the timing of the blog post and the take down seems more than a mere coincidence. The blog also mentions that the company usually notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings said app into compliance. This means that PayTM could be working on a fix right now and the app might soon be back on the Play Store.

That being said, in the case where there are repeated policy violations, Google India may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. However, that does not look likely, since PayTM has issued a response to takedown on Twitter, ensuring users that their money is safe, and that the platform will be back on the Play Store “very soon.”