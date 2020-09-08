Apple has just dropped a teaser to its upcoming, online-only hardware launch event, scheduled to take place on September 15th. However, while most of us assumed that the Cupertino giant may launch the new iPhones, Bloomberg reports that the event could only see a new Apple Watch (or any other watch?) launch.

iPhones will be delayed was already ascertained by Apple during its recent earnings report. The time line however, remains unspecified. Bloomberg suggests that the new iPhones may only launch by October.

The company has also decided to hold the event virtually, much like every other major tech announcement that has taken place this year. Apple already has some experience with virtual events, thanks to WWDC 2020, which was held online as well, and saw the arrival of the new iOS, macOS, iPadOS and watchOS.

Apart from multiple variants of Apple Watch, the company may also announce a new iPad line-up. iPad announcements could primarily revolve around the iPad Air, which will get a sort of mid-life upgrade with an edge-to-edge screen and an updated processor. Apple could also throw in the hot new chamfered edges design. Bloomberg further reports that the company is also working on a smaller HomePod and the first pair of Apple-branded over ear headphones for release as early as later this year.

The latest iPhone still remains a mystery, down to its very name. All that we know about the device comes from leaks, and thus, must be taken with a pinch of salt. However, that does not mean that we can’t speculate. According to a reports, 4 new iPhones will be announced this year, which will be split into two basic and two high-end models for the first time. The two basic models will reportedly come in a new 5.4-inch size and a 6.1-inch option, while the Pro devices will offer a choice of a 6.1-inch or an enlarged 6.7-inch display. Moreover, the company plans to offer OLED displays with improved color and clarity.

And yeah, Apple is embracing the 5G technology (as if that needed to be said), much like most of the flagship releases this year. This is because every major smartphone manufacturer had predicted that 2020 will become the year when flagship smartphone sales make a comeback, thanks to the new 5G technology. Thus, they had been preparing to leverage this speculated increase in demand. However, if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that plans don’t always work out.

That being said, Apple still does not expect a major decline in sales by the coronavirus, and is planning to ship between 75 million to 80 million iPhones this year, which is in line with the forecast from 2019 and the years before.

You can mark the date in your calendar, which is to take place on September 15th at 10 am PDT from Apple Park, here.