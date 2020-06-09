Uber is launching a new service, dubbed ‘Hourly Rentals’, which will let ride hailers book rides at an hourly basis, with the added functionality to make multiple stops. The feature was launched in the US just a week ago, and will now make its debut in 17 Indian cities.

The option is focused at providing enhanced flexibility to travelers, so they can plan out their trips as they want to. Users will be able to rent out rides at an hourly basis, with a 12 hour cap. They will be charged Rs. 209/- per hour/10km, which practically feels like shillings when compared to the $50 price tag in US.

The company also has other, cheaper versions of the feature, with rides available at Rs. 189 and Rs. 159.

To request an hourly rental ride, a user has to click on the ‘Hourly Rentals’ tab and select the ride. Then, you can select the duration of the ride, which can vary from 1 hour to 12 hours. After selecting the correct package, tap ‘Request Hourly Trip’ , to, as the name suggests, request an hourly ride.

After a ride has been selected, you can keep adding multiple destinations to your ride. As the company says, “You can keep adding & removing destinations as per your plan.”

So far, the service has been launched in 17 cities across the country, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal. The feature had been available in Chandigarh for quite some time now, as Uber used the city for “testing” the feature.

“Extra charges over and above your packages would be for every additional Km & Min,” the announcement from the company reads. You would also be charged for any additional charges, including Tolls & taxes and Parking charges, which are to be paid to the driver in cash.

The feature was announced in US and Australia just a week ago, after it had been tested in cities across Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Uber says that the feature is a result of some constant feedback from users, who have demanded such a ride option.