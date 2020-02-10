In a surprise commercial aired during Oscars, Samsung gave glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It shows a new square-shaped foldable phone in two colors — Purple and Black.

The advertisement showcases the smartphone on a table at a 90-degree angle on its own. Amid several leaks, this seems like the best look at it folded up, which doesn’t appear to fold completely flat.

Similar to the Galaxy Fold smartphone, this new smartphone will also have a crease. The small print copy in the ad reads: “You may notice a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.”

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be officially launched on 11th February at an event in San Francisco, alongside the flagship Galaxy S20 lineup. As for the pricing, it is expected to be less expensive than the $1,980 price tag of Galaxy Fold.

As for the rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch clamshell foldable display with 2636 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It will be running Android 10 operating system with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top.

It also has an external display which is just 1.06-inch in size and it is placed next to the camera for notifications and showing battery percentage. It could come powered by SD855+ SoC along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone is also said to have 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP wide-angle lens at the back while on the front side, it could feature 10MP snapper with autofocus. The device will be powered by a 3300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.