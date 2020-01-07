This year’s Golden Globes award were supposed to be momentous for Netflix. The streaming company was nominated in 34 categories and had a phenomenal year all things considered. However, even though streaming services made a breakthrough in the ceremonies, Netflix had to return unsatisfied as it could only bag 2 awards altogether.

The two awards that the company did manage to win were due to Olivia Coleman’s extraordinary performance in The Crown, which won her the best actress award, and the other went to Laura Dern as the best supporting actress for her part in Marriage Story.

Notably, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman returned empty handed.

HBO Max turned out to be the biggest winner in the TV category, as it win 4 awards, 2 each for Succession and Chernobyl. Amazon Prime also got a taste of the action as Fleabag won 2 words. Hulu also got 2 awards- Patricia Arquette taking the supporting actress victory for The Act, and Ramy Youssef grabbing best actor for his comedy Ramy. Apple TV+, though nominated for a pair of words, had to return with nil.

As for the movie category, Joaquin Phoneix won the best actor award for his role in the Joker, something that though well deserved, seemed pretty obvious. Universal’s 1917 won the award for the best film and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won the same prize in the musical/comedy category. Netflix can pat its back for being the only streaming platform to win an award for a motion picture.

While two awards are not bad by any standards, seeing how Netflix was nominated for 34 categories, the streaming company will likely look at the 2020 Golden Globes as a disappointment. However, Netflix still has a chance at redemption at the Oscars later in February, with nominations being announced as early as January 13th.