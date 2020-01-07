Samsung has already had a slew of announcements, starting with the pre-CES launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite. It then came up with the stunning but not so consumer-oriented TVs — the bezel less QLED and rotating Sero. The company has now announced yet another CES 2020 press conference.

To be delivered by H.S. Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division, the keynote will talk on devices enabled by AI, cutting-edge semi-conductor chipsets and 5G. It will be delivered at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. PST/8:00 AM IST.

Don’t want to miss it? Well, we have got you covered with our team bringing in the latest from the keynote. Meanwhile, you can also watch it live, right here.

Stay tuned.