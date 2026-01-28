With WhatsApp facing growing scrutiny over its privacy and account security in recent years, the Meta-owned platform has now introduced a high-security mode called ‘Strict Account Settings’, designed to give users stronger protection against account compromises and targeted attacks. The feature is aimed particularly at high-risk users like journalists, activists, and public figures who are more likely to face sophisticated hacking attempts. While WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption to secure messages, this latest mode limits interactions with unknown contacts, blocks unsolicited files and links, and notifies users if encryption keys change.

The high-security mode is optional but designed to be a strong shield for those who need it most. When activated, it restricts several default behaviours in WhatsApp that can otherwise be exploited for malicious purposes. Incoming files, like photos, videos, and documents, are automatically blocked from users not in the recipient’s contacts.

Even unknown contacts can not send link previews, minimizing the risk of accidentally opening harmful URLs, and incoming calls from strangers are muted to prevent call-based phishing. Additionally, the setting enforces two-step verification and alerts users if a contact’s encryption keys are updated. The user can enable Strict Account Settings by going to Settings, then Privacy, and selecting Advanced.

“We’ve also rolled out a programming language called Rust behind the scenes to help keep your photos, videos, and messages safe from things like spyware, so you can share and chat with confidence,” the company noted.

The move comes amid the latest trend of tech companies offering ‘extreme security’ modes for high-risk individuals. For example, Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022 for iPhone and Mac users, which significantly limits device functionality to protect against highly targeted spyware attacks. Similarly, Google also introduced its Advanced Protection Mode for Android, which restricts app installations and tightens system permissions. WhatsApp’s high-security mode builds on these approaches but focuses specifically on securing messaging and calls.

The timing becomes especially crucial for the platform as a recent US class-action lawsuit claims that Meta can access WhatsApp messages despite the company’s promises of end-to-end encryption. Even Elon Musk has recently publicly questioned WhatsApp’s security claims, stating that ‘WhatsApp is not secure.’

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →