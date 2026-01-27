Apple has made its AirTag tracker more powerful without making it more complicated. The tech giant has launched a new version of AirTag with an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip that extends Precision Finding to longer distances. It also improves Bluetooth detection across the Find My network and adds a louder built-in speaker, making misplaced items easier to locate in noisy and crowded environments.

One of the most prominent updates is the inclusion of Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which brings a major boost to Precision Finding. When used with compatible iPhones, the feature now operates over much longer distances, showing on-screen directional arrows, precise distance readouts, and haptic feedback that guide users directly to their misplaced items. According to the firm, the expanded range has a clear impact in everyday scenarios, like tracking down a bag inside a large building, locating keys in a parking area, and finding belongings in crowded public spaces where the original AirTag’s more limited range could struggle.

At the same time, the Tim Cook-led firm has also strengthened standard Bluetooth performance. The new AirTag can be detected over a wider area by nearby Apple devices that are part of the Find My network, which spans hundreds of millions of active iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches worldwide. When an AirTag is out of direct range, nearby Apple devices can securely and anonymously relay its location back to the owner. The improved Bluetooth range increases the likelihood that a lost item will be picked up by passing devices, especially in urban areas, airports, and transit hubs.

Another practical improvement is the upgraded speaker. The tech giant says the new AirTag produces significantly louder sound output than the previous model, making alert tones easier to hear through background noise. Apple has also refined the sound profile itself, helping the alert stand out more clearly rather than blending into common notifications and ambient sounds. The new AirTag also benefits from deeper integration with Apple’s latest software ecosystem. Precision Finding is now supported on newer Apple Watch models, allowing users to locate items directly from their wrist without pulling out an iPhone.

However, despite these internal upgrades, Apple has left the physical design unchanged. The AirTag retains its compact, coin-shaped form factor, ensuring compatibility with the wide range of existing accessories like key rings, luggage tags, bike mounts, and pet collars. Battery life remains the same as well, with the AirTag continuing to use a user-replaceable coin cell battery that typically lasts over a year. The price also remains unchanged, with Apple continuing to sell AirTag at $29 for a single unit and $99 for a four-pack.

