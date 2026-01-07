WhatsApp is updating its group chat experience with features designed to bring more order and context to conversations that often include dozens of participants. The latest rollout introduces member tags, expanded event tools, and new options for message personalization, addressing long-standing challenges that emerge as groups grow larger and more active. The features are being released gradually to users on both Android and iOS, following testing in beta versions.

At the center of the update is the introduction of member tags, a feature that allows users to assign themselves a short, descriptive label within a specific group chat. These tags are visible to all group members and are unique to each group, meaning a user can present different roles or identifiers depending on the context of the conversation. The goal is to make it easier to identify participants in groups where phone numbers and unfamiliar names can slow down conversations or cause confusion.

The Meta-owned platform has also expanded its in-group event tools, which are increasingly used for coordinating meetups, deadlines, and shared activities. Users creating an event can now set early reminder notifications, giving participants advance notice rather than alerting them only at the scheduled start time. This makes group planning more reliable, particularly in busy chats where messages can quickly get buried.

Another addition focuses on expression and personalization. WhatsApp is rolling out a text-to-sticker feature that lets users instantly turn typed text into stickers within the app. These stickers can be customized and saved for reuse, reducing the need for external sticker apps and manual uploads. The feature builds on WhatsApp’s existing visual tools, which already include animated stickers, emoji reactions, GIFs, and HD media sharing.

The rollout is expected to continue over the coming weeks, with availability varying by region and device. As with previous updates, WhatsApp is taking a phased approach to ensure stability across its massive global user base. The move comes as WhatsApp faces growing challenges around scale and usability. As group sizes increase and chats remain active around the clock, conversations can quickly become noisy, repetitive, and difficult to follow, especially for new and less active members.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →