After CEO Sam Altman declared a ‘Code Red‘ to improve ChatGPT’s performance and reliability, OpenAI is beginning to show what that renewed focus looks like in practice. The AI trendsetter has now rolled out an app store inside ChatGPT, allowing users to access third-party services without leaving the conversation. Called the ‘ChatGPT App Directory’, the feature positions the chatbot as a distribution platform, one that could eventually compete with traditional app ecosystems by replacing downloads with intent-driven, conversational access.

The new app store is embedded directly into ChatGPT across supported platforms, including the web and mobile apps. Instead of installing standalone software, users can browse a curated directory of apps and connect them to ChatGPT in just a few steps. Once enabled, these apps operate inside the chat itself, responding to natural language requests and carrying out actions in real time.

At launch, the App Directory includes integrations from well-known brands across categories like travel, design, productivity, commerce, and entertainment. Travel services can help users search destinations, plan itineraries, and manage bookings. Similarly, design and creative tools allow users to generate visuals or refine layouts through conversational prompts. Productivity apps focus on tasks like summarizing files, organizing documents, and streamlining workflows, while commerce-focused integrations enable meal planning, grocery ordering, or building shopping carts without redirecting users to external websites.

One of the key aspects of the app store is how deeply these services are integrated into ChatGPT’s conversational flow. Apps can be invoked directly by name or suggested contextually based on what the user is discussing. For example, a conversation about planning a vacation may surface relevant travel and booking apps, while a discussion about presentations could prompt design and document tools.

Meanwhile, for developers, the Sam Altman-led AI giant is opening up ChatGPT as a new distribution channel. Third-party creators can now build chat-native apps using OpenAI’s development tools and submit them to the App Directory for review. OpenAI provides technical documentation, design guidelines, and example implementations to help developers create experiences that feel natural inside a conversational interface. But apps are reviewed before publication.

The move becomes more significant as, beyond competing with other AI players, OpenAI is now also challenging the dominance of mobile app stores and traditional software distribution by embedding apps directly into an AI interface. The launch also comes at a time when competition in the AI assistant space is rapidly intensifying. OpenAI is facing growing pressure from rivals like Google, which is tightly integrating its Gemini models across Search, Android, and Workspace, and Meta, which is rolling out its AI assistant across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook at a massive scale.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →