Apple is expanding its services play in India with the launch of Apple Fitness+, its subscription-based workout and wellness platform, now available to users across the country. The service brings India into Apple’s growing list of nearly 50 global Fitness+ markets. With this move, the tech titan is opening up its studio-style workout and meditation content to Indian users for the first time. Fitness+ arrives tightly integrated with the Apple Watch and other Apple devices, strengthening the company’s ecosystem-driven approach to health and fitness.

For Indian users, Apple Fitness+ offers access to a broad catalogue of professionally produced workouts and guided wellness sessions led by the company’s global team of trainers. The service covers a wide range of fitness formats, including strength training, yoga, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing and meditation. Workouts are designed to fit different schedules and fitness levels, with sessions typically ranging from as short as five minutes to longer routines lasting up to 45 minutes, making the platform accessible to both beginners and regular fitness fanatics.

A major part of the Fitness+ experience is its deep integration with the Apple Watch. When users work out while wearing the watch, real-time performance metrics like heart rate, calories burned, elapsed time and Activity ring progress are displayed on screen during sessions on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. These live insights are meant to keep users engaged and motivated. Even users without an Apple Watch can still access the workout and meditation videos, though advanced metrics and tracking features are most effective when paired with the watch.

The Tim Cook-led company has also focused on personalization as a core element of Fitness+. Features like Custom Plans allow users to build customized workout schedules based on their goals, preferred workout types, available time and experience level. The platform supports different fitness objectives, from staying consistent with daily movement to gradually increasing workout intensity. Music plays a central role as well, with workouts set to curated playlists spanning multiple genres, integrated through Apple Music to enhance the overall training experience.

Most importantly, in India, Apple Fitness+ is being offered at a price point that undercuts many premium fitness subscriptions. The service is available for ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year and supports Family Sharing, enabling up to six family members to use a single subscription. The tech giant is also extending its standard promotional offers, with free trial periods bundled with the purchase of select Apple devices like the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The move comes at a time when digital fitness and wellness services are seeing strong growth, driven by increased smartphone usage, greater awareness around health, and rising adoption of wearables.

