Amazon has launched a new shopping app called Amazon Bazaar. The standalone platform is designed to offer an extensive catalogue of ultra-affordable products, with most items priced under $10 and some available for as little as $2. The e-commerce giant has debuted this app in over a dozen countries across Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Amazon Bazaar builds on the earlier Amazon Haul initiative, which offered inexpensive fashion and lifestyle products in select regions. This comes as the company is undergoing major internal restructuring. In October 2025, the firm announced plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions (one of the largest layoffs in its history) as part of cost-cutting and restructuring efforts that include adopting more AI-driven operations and reducing management layers.

Unlike Amazon’s main shopping platform (which caters to a broad audience), Bazaar is dedicated entirely to low-cost goods. According to the company, it is meant for customers looking for value and simplicity, featuring thousands of items that are functional and affordable rather than brand-driven. With this latest platform, the company is extending its low-cost retail strategy to markets including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Nigeria.

The e-commerce behemoth confirmed that more countries will be added in the coming months, as the app continues to roll out globally. Importantly, the company explained that each market will have localized versions of the app that support local currencies, regional languages, and popular payment options.

In terms of logistics, the app will offer free delivery on qualifying orders in certain regions, while maintaining low shipping fees elsewhere. Shoppers will also have access to return options (typically within 15 days of delivery), depending on local policies. Despite the lower prices, the company stresses that Bazaar will maintain its standard protections, including versions of the A-to-Z Guarantee that help ensure product reliability and customer satisfaction.

The launch comes at a time when global competition in the low-cost e-commerce sector is heating up. Rivals like Temu, Shein and Meesho (mainly in India) have gained major traction with budget-conscious consumers, particularly in developing economies where price sensitivity is high.

The timing of this development is also crucial, as the e-commerce giant is facing legal challenges and controversies. Recently, Amazon came under regulatory scrutiny in India, where the Competition Commission of India (CCI) informed the Supreme Court that the company’s failure to disclose certain deal information under the Competition Act of 2002 amounted to fraud.

