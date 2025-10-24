OpenAI has confirmed that it has acquired Software Applications Inc. (SAI), a startup known for developing an artificial intelligence interface for Apple’s macOS called ‘Sky’. Importantly, the deal brings the entire SAI team (composed mostly of former Apple engineers) into OpenAI. These engineers previously worked on Apple’s Shortcuts automation app, and their new role will focus on expanding ChatGPT’s ability to function directly on desktop computers. Although the company has not disclosed the financial details of the deal, the acquisition is seen as a move to strengthen the company’s design and system-level integration.

Notably, SAI was founded in 2023 with the goal of creating AI-driven interfaces designed to make computers easier to use and more responsive. Its product, Sky, was an experimental desktop assistant designed for macOS. The tool could understand what was happening on a user’s screen (like which apps were open or what documents were being worked on) and offer contextual help. For example, it could suggest edits, automate repetitive actions, or even launch specific apps based on user intent. Sky’s interface appeared as a fine overlay on the Mac desktop, blending visual simplicity with intelligent automation. Actually, this design philosophy seems to have caught the attention of the ChatGPT maker, which has increasingly stressed the element of ‘natural interaction’ in its products.

And now, by bringing Sky and its developers into the company, the Sam Altman-led firm hopes to grow ChatGPT into a more interactive, action-oriented assistant that can do more than simply respond to text prompts. The integration is expected to allow ChatGPT to perform tasks directly within desktop environments, like managing files, drafting emails, or organizing information across different applications. The AI giant highlighted that this acquisition is not just about adding new features, but about rethinking how people use AI in their everyday digital workflows.

Meanwhile, the AI trendsetter has not shared a specific timeline for when Sky’s features will begin appearing in ChatGPT’s desktop version. It has also not confirmed whether similar integrations will be available for Windows and other operating systems.

However, despite the potential of this acquisition, it raises privacy and security concerns. A desktop AI that can see what is on a user’s screen and act inside apps naturally handles sensitive information. OpenAI has not yet explained how these features will work or how it plans to keep user data safe. It is also unclear whether ChatGPT’s desktop tools will run locally on the computer or rely on the cloud (which could make data more exposed). Notably, this is not the first time OpenAI has acquired a startup founded by former Apple employees. In May 2025, OpenAI acquired io, an AI hardware startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and other ex-Apple engineers. The deal was valued at around $6.5 billion and was completed as an all-stock transaction.

