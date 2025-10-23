OpenAI is preparing to roll out a series of updates for its newly launched AI-powered Chromium browser, ChatGPT Atlas, aimed at improving usability and adding new features. Among the new features, ‘User Profiles‘ are set to arrive soon, allowing individuals to personalize their browsing experience. Tab groups and an optional ad blocker are also planned, giving users more control over organization and online content. These updates were listed as part of ‘post-launch fixes’ and are expected to roll out over the coming weeks, though the AI firm noted that some improvements might take a little longer to implement.

Other improvements include an overflow bookmarks menu and a list of keyboard shortcuts, aimed at streamlining navigation and overall browser efficiency. Clearly, the updates are part of the Sam Altman-led company’s plan to make Atlas easier to use, faster, and more personalized, while also improving its AI-powered features. Adam Fry (head of Atlas at OpenAI) shared details about these improvements on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to organizational tools, the AI trendsetter is also refining Atlas’ AI capabilities. The agent feature (currently available only to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users) will see faster response times, a more reliable pause function, and improved integration with services like Google Drive and cloud-based Excel. The Ask ChatGPT sidebar is also being updated, allowing users to interact with the AI without leaving the current page and to switch between projects or AI models more easily. Fry indicated that future updates could let users directly copy and insert text from the sidebar, as well as automatically reopen pinned tabs upon restarting the browser.

The company is also addressing compatibility issues, including specific but as-yet unspecified fixes for the password manager 1Password. Fry hinted that additional improvements are in the works but involve collaboration with partners, so they were not included in the public list. Actually, the focus is on creating a seamless experience where the AI can assist users directly in managing tasks, navigating the web, and finding relevant information quickly.

The development comes at a time when, just within two days of its launch, several reports have already indicated that OpenAI’s AI browser is facing technical issues, like login errors and compatibility problems with certain devices, which can affect the user experience. Another challenge is usability. While Atlas offers features like voice commands and task automation, some users find these tools hard to use effectively, especially for more complex tasks. Additionally, the browser’s reliance on AI-generated content can sometimes lead to mistakes and a lack of details. At the same time, security is also a major concern, as several people have pointed out vulnerabilities like prompt injection attacks, where malicious code on web pages could manipulate the browser’s AI to perform unintended actions, potentially exposing sensitive user data.

