Elon Musk-owned X (formerly known as Twitter) has started testing a new pay-per-use pricing model for its API. This means developers will be charged based on how much they actually use the API, rather than paying a fixed monthly fee. The new model is currently in a closed beta phase, with access being given to selected developers. Those chosen to take part in the beta will also receive a $500 voucher to help them get started with the new pricing system.

According to the social media platform, the aim is to make it easier and more affordable for both new and experienced developers to build applications on the platform. Under this pay-per-use model, each type of API request (like reading posts, posting new content, checking trends, or managing bookmarks) has its own cost. This is different from the tiered subscription plans X introduced in 2023, where developers had to pay a set monthly fee for a limited number of requests. A new cost calculator has also been added to the API pricing page, allowing developers to estimate how much they will spend depending on their usage patterns.

Although the microblogging platform has not yet confirmed whether this system will completely replace the old tier plans, the move represents a major shift in how the company monetizes its developer tools. In the past two years, X has repeatedly adjusted its API strategy. For example, in early 2023, the company ended free API access and launched paid tiers. But this move led many independent developers to shut down or limit their projects due to rising costs. And later this year, reports suggested that X was exploring a revenue-sharing model for enterprise API customers, where developers would pay a percentage of their revenue instead of a flat fee.

“Our top focus is to enable builders by opening up our developer platform. We will also roll out a brand new developer experience with a revamped Dev Console. Those selected will be the first to test it out,” the firm announced in a recent post.

The development comes at a time when the company is dealing with several challenges, including financial strain. In late 2024, X doubled its Basic API price from $100 to $200 per month and introduced an annual plan costing $2,100 per year. The free tier was also reduced, allowing access to only 500 posts per month instead of 1,500. The company is facing financial pressure, with ad revenue expected to reach $2.26 billion in 2025, still far below the $4.51 billion it earned in 2021. Even in July 2025, CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned, reportedly after disagreements over the company’s direction and its growing focus on AI.

