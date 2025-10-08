Google has finally launched its new ‘Search Live’ feature in India, marking the first time the tool is available outside the United States. The new Search Live feature adds real-time, multimodal interaction to Google Search. Users can now engage with the AI using voice commands or their device camera. For example, a user could point their camera at a set of ingredients and ask how to prepare a recipe, and the AI will provide step-by-step instructions. By using both voice and camera, the search becomes more interactive and easier to use than regular text-based searches.

To start using the feature, users can open the Google app and look for the new ‘Live’ icon located just below the search bar. Alternatively, users can open Google Lens and tap the ‘Live’ option at the bottom of the screen to begin. Initially, Search Live will be available in English and Hindi, with plans to roll out support for the newly added Indian languages in the near future.

At the same time, the company has also expanded AI Mode in Google Search to support seven additional Indian languages, including Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This update allows users across the country to interact with Google’s AI-powered search in their native languages, providing more accurate, context-aware responses.

“This expansion is powered by the advanced reasoning of our custom Gemini model for Search, which goes beyond simple translation, allowing AI Mode to truly grasp the subtleties of local languages, ensuring the experience is genuinely helpful. AI Mode will begin rolling out in these new languages over the next week,” the Sundar Pichai-led company said.

These developments come at a time when India’s engagement with AI technologies is among the highest globally. Around 41% of Indian internet users are estimated to use AI tools daily. Last year (2024), India led the world in AI app adoption, contributing 21% of over 2.2 billion AI app downloads. Google’s AI assistant app, Gemini, has gained significant traction in India, with over 450 million monthly active users globally. Even other Google AI-powered features, like AI Overviews, currently serve more than 2 billion users each month across over 200 countries and 40 languages. Meanwhile, ‘AI Mode’ has attracted over 100 million monthly users in key markets (including the United States and India).

However, despite these advancements, Google’s AI efforts are not free from challenges and controversies. Last month, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched an investigation into Google over safety concerns related to its AI chatbot, Gemini. Earlier, Google’s AI Overviews in Search faced criticism for allegedly causing a drop in traffic to many publishers and websites, with some reporting declines of up to 80%.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →