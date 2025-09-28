Snapchat is introducing a major change to its Memories feature, the section of the app where users can save Snaps and Stories to revisit later. Until now, ‘Memories’ storage has been unlimited, but now the company has announced that this will no longer be the case. Actually, from now on, each account will include 5GB of free storage, and anyone who wants to keep more than that will need to pay for one of Snapchat’s new subscription-based storage plans.

The new system introduces several paid tiers for users who exceed the free allowance. The most basic plan is a ‘Memories-only’ option that provides 100GB of extra space for $1.99 per month. For those who need more, expanded storage is being tied to Snapchat’s existing subscription products. For example, subscribers to Snapchat+ will get 250GB of Memories storage, while Snapchat Platinum customers will be able to access a massive 5TB.

Snapchat has made it clear that most users are unlikely to be affected, as the majority never come close to reaching 5GB of saved Snaps. However, for those who do hit the cap, the company has outlined a system for managing content. If you run out of free space without upgrading, Snapchat will keep your oldest Snaps that fit within the 5GB limit, while anything newer that goes beyond that threshold may be deleted. To avoid losing content, users will have the option to upgrade immediately, or if their subscription lapses, they will have a 48-hour grace period to re-subscribe before Snapchat begins removing Memories stored over the limit.

The introduction of storage limits and paid upgrades brings Snapchat in line with other major tech companies that already operate under similar models, like Apple’s iCloud and Google’s Drive and Photos. The company has not confirmed whether the rollout of this new system will be global all at once or in different regions, step by step.

The development comes at a time when Snapchat has been facing several challenges and controversies in recent years. In September 2025, two tribal nations in Oklahoma, the Choctaw and Chickasaw, filed lawsuits naming Snapchat (along with other tech companies) for allegedly fueling youth addiction and worsening mental health issues. In the same month, the Dutch consumer protection authority (ACM) opened an investigation into the company over claims that it failed to stop the sale of vapes to minors on its platform, raising questions about its compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act. Earlier, in July 2025, the firm faced backlash over its ‘My AI’ chatbot after users voiced concerns about privacy and the potential for inappropriate responses.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →