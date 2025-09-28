Electronic Arts is reportedly close to a major deal that would take the company private in a transaction valued at around $50 billion. The company, known for popular franchises like FIFA (now FC), Madden NFL, and The Sims, would see a dramatic shift in its corporate structure if the buyout is completed. A group of investors, including the private equity firm Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is leading the negotiations, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Notably, EA’s market value currently sits around $43 billion, but the $50 billion offer suggests investors are confident in the company’s long-term profitability and growth prospects. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing regarding the final terms, and a formal announcement could come in the near future.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns a stake in EA through its Savvy Games Group, is a key player in the deal. The fund has been increasingly active in the global gaming industry as part of its broader strategy to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil. Its involvement in the EA buyout highlights the country’s ambition to become a major force in international gaming, using strategic investments to expand its influence in the sector.

The publisher is currently benefiting from the successful release of College Football 26, which received a positive reception from players and critics alike. Additionally, EA is preparing to launch Battlefield 6 later this fiscal year, aiming to revitalize one of its most popular franchises.

However, despite these positive developments, the company has warned that its second-quarter net bookings may come in below expectations due to economic challenges and fluctuating consumer spending. Also, this year (2025), Electronic Arts has faced several significant challenges affecting both its financial performance and public reputation. Early in the year, the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for key titles like EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, prompting a downward revision of its revenue forecast. As part of its response to these financial pressures, EA announced layoffs affecting several hundred employees, primarily in development and publishing roles. EA has also faced legal and ethical controversies. In 2025, lawsuits were filed alleging that some of EA’s games use addictive mechanics, such as loot boxes and in-game reward systems, which may encourage compulsive spending.

