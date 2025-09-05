LinkedIn is rolling out some much needed upgraded set of rules that will require recruiters and executives to verify their identities in order to use those titles on the platform. According to the professional networking platform, the change is meant to cut down on scams, where fake profiles impersonate hiring managers or senior leaders to trick job seekers. Under the new policy, users who add or update titles like ‘Recruiter’, ‘Talent Acquisition Specialist’, ‘Executive Director’, or ‘Vice President’ will be prompted to verify their employment.

Verification will be done through a company email address, keeping the process simple while confirming that the person is truly linked to the organization they claim. Meanwhile, people who already have these titles on their profiles are not being asked to verify immediately. However, anyone adding or updating such roles in the future will need to prove their legitimacy before the title can appear publicly. This new rule builds on the platform’s earlier system of ‘Verified Recruiter’ labels, which are already available to professionals who use the platform with a LinkedIn Recruiter license, a paid tool that helps companies manage and track hiring.

“This change helps job-seekers identify legitimate recruiters and avoid scams, while enabling recruiters to build trust in potential candidates from the first interaction. By requiring verification for these titles, we’re helping protect the integrity of leadership representation on LinkedIn. These new features and changes will [also] further improve authenticity and trust across LinkedIn,” Oscar Rodriguez (Vice President of Trust, LinkedIn) said.

In the meantime, the company is also expanding verification for businesses. Until now, only select organizations could request verification for their company pages, but LinkedIn will now offer the option to all firms that hold a Premium company page subscription. This change is designed to help smaller businesses establish trust and visibility, along with larger, better-known brands.

Notably, since 2023, the platform has gradually rolled out identity, workplace, and company-level verification tools to strengthen trust. LinkedIn reports that more than 80 million users have already completed some form of verification. It also launched a ‘Verified on LinkedIn’ feature that lets users show their verification on other platforms, like Adobe Behance and the Content Authenticity Initiative app.

