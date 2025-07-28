Alibaba has unveiled its first AI-powered smart glasses, called ‘Quark AI Glasses’, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in Shanghai. The glasses are powered by Alibaba’s Qwen large language model and the Quark AI assistant. It is designed to offer a range of intelligent features, including voice control, real-time translation, navigation, and mobile payments.

These glasses are built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip. Apart from the main Snapdragon chip, the glasses are also equipped with a secondary low-power processor (said to be the BES2800). This additional chip helps reduce battery consumption and ensures the device runs efficiently throughout the day. The dual-processor setup allows the glasses to support ‘always-on’ features without rapidly draining power.

According to the company, the product is fully developed, and it plans to release it commercially in China later in 2025. However, a specific launch date and price have not yet been announced. Notably, this launch is the Chinese e-commerce giant’s first step into the smart wearable technology market.

While the company could launch the glasses globally, the initial release is focused on the domestic market only. Currently, the Quark AI Glasses are designed to work seamlessly with Alibaba’s own apps and services. Users can scan QR codes to make quick payments using Alipay, check product prices on Taobao, and get directions through Amap (the company’s map app). All of these features are hands-free and voice-controlled, so users do not need to pull out their smartphones for various tasks.

The latest device is equipped with a built-in camera, microphones, and speakers, enabling functions like voice and video calling, real-time speech translation, music playback, and automatic transcription of meetings or conversations. These features are supported by Alibaba’s Qwen AI, which provides real-time responses and contextual assistance through natural language processing. The company also claims that the glasses are lightweight and comfortable for long periods of use. Even the frame and arms of the Quark AI Glasses are said to be up to 40% slimmer than traditional smart eyewear.

The launch is part of the company’s bigger plan to grow in the field of AI. The company has announced it will invest over $50 billion in the next three years to build its AI and cloud systems. However, the smart wearable market is not going to be easy. Alibaba will face tough competition from local rivals like Xiaomi, Rokid, and Xreal, as well as global tech giants like Meta, which have already made significant progress in the smart glasses space.

The developments come at a time when Alibaba’s AI efforts are facing growing challenges and controversies. In late 2024, the company came under scrutiny after reports revealed that its facial recognition technology could identify individuals by ethnicity, raising concerns over surveillance and discrimination. At the same time, Alibaba’s leadership has voiced caution about the global race to build AI infrastructure. Chairman Joe Tsai warned that the rapid expansion of data centers could lead to a hardware bubble, with investments outpacing actual demand.