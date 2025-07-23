Microsoft has unveiled a new version of its Surface Laptop featuring 5G connection, with shipping scheduled to commence on August 26. The entry-level configuration of this device will be priced at $1,799.99. This latest iteration of the Surface Laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors, which incorporate a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to facilitate access to Microsoft’s most recent Copilot Plus AI functionalities.

The Surface Laptop 5G is primarily intended for deployment within enterprise environments, and will be available for purchase exclusively through Microsoft’s business storefront and its network of commercial partners, rather than consumer-oriented retail channels such as Amazon or Best Buy. In addition to this release, Microsoft is also making its latest 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro models accessible to its business clientele starting today.

The persistent, high-speed cellular connection provided by 5G eliminates reliance on public Wi-Fi networks, which can be inconsistent or pose security risks. This ensures that employees can maintain secure, real-time access to cloud-based apps, corporate networks, and critical data from virtually any location, enhancing productivity for professionals such as field engineers, consultants, or sales leaders on the go. In addition to this, the on-device AI processing capability enables faster, more efficient execution of tasks without constant reliance on cloud resources, which can be beneficial for data privacy and latency-sensitive operations. For instance, employees can leverage AI to summarize extensive documents, analyze data within spreadsheets, or generate presentation drafts, all handled directly on the device.

“We’re excited to announce the expansion of our Surface Copilot+ PC portfolio for business customers. The new Surface Laptop 5G, 13.8-inch powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, will begin shipping Aug. 26, and the new Surface Laptop, 13-inch and Surface Pro, 12-inch are available starting today. AI is every organization’s competitive edge—but only when it’s accessible the moment it’s needed. Surface Laptop 5G delivers that advantage with a 40+ trillion operations per second (TOPS) Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that powers fast, on-device intelligence, making everyday workflows more intuitive and efficient. Whether it’s staying focused in meetings, finding and acting on information faster, or reducing routine tasks, AI accelerates what matters most. With an integrated 5G modem, users stay continuously connected to Microsoft 365 Copilot[2] and other cloud tools, enabling deeper insights and real-time collaboration,” Microsoft announced in an official blog post.

The external appearance of the Surface Laptop 5G closely resembles the existing 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 model. However, Microsoft has engineered internal modifications to integrate a 5G modem and provide support for both physical nano SIM cards via a dedicated slot on the laptop’s side, as well as eSIM technology. Extensive testing of the 5G hardware has been conducted by Microsoft with over 100 mobile operators across more than 50 countries. This 5G integration enables the laptop to maintain continuous connectivity while in transit and also function as a 5G mobile hotspot, allowing other devices to share its cellular internet connection via Wi-Fi.

The base model of the Surface Laptop 5G will be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of random-access memory (RAM), and 256GB of solid-state storage. The premium configuration will feature an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, available at $2,699. All variants of the device will ship in a platinum silver color. Some materials also indicate a dual-tone design, with a black keyboard deck complementing the silver chassis edges.

Microsoft states that the integration of 5G capability involved more than merely adding a modem; the company developed a specialized antenna system. Nancie Gaskill, General Manager of the Surface business, explained that “At the heart of Surface Laptop 5G is a dynamic antenna system that continuously adapts to its environment.” This system incorporates six antennas that automatically adjust their configuration based on how the laptop is being held or utilized, aiming to optimize signal strength.

The design necessitated the creation of a material that permits radio signal transmission without compromising performance, while simultaneously upholding the durability, tactile quality, and lightweight characteristics sought by users. “We developed a custom multi-layered laminate that meets all of these needs, enabling reliable 5G performance without compromising portability or design,” Gaskill affirmed. The antennas themselves are positioned higher within the device’s frame compared to alternative 5G laptops, a placement intended to mitigate interference and ensure a more stable and consistent connection.