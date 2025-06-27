Social media behemoth Meta is reportedly in talks to acquire PlayAI, a startup based in Palo Alto that specializes in artificial intelligence-powered voice technology. While the negotiations are ongoing and not yet finalized, Meta is expected to acquire PlayAI’s core technology and bring several members of its team into the company, reports Bloomberg. The financial terms have not been disclosed, and it is still possible that the deal may change or could completely fall through.

Founded in 2019, PlayAI gained attention for its ability to produce realistic, human-sounding voices using AI. The startup has been backed by investors including Y Combinator, 500 Global, and Kindred Ventures. Its technology could be valuable for Meta as it looks to build more voice-based features into its products, like AI assistants and voice-enabled smart glasses. The goal is to make interactions with technology more natural and conversational, which is a growing trend in the industry.

Notably, voice is becoming an increasingly important interface for how people interact with machines. Whether through virtual assistants, smart devices, or augmented reality (AR), companies are racing to develop AI that can speak, listen, and respond just like a real human.

Even by acquiring PlayAI, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company would be gaining more than just software. As per the report, the social media giant would also be bringing in a specialized team with deep experience in building cutting-edge voice AI systems. And this talent acquisition strategy is not new for Meta. This comes when Meta is apparently scrambling to find key AI talent as it looks to take on the likes of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and others.

Earlier this month, the company invested around $14.3 billion into Scale AI and hired its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead a new AI research lab focused on what Meta calls ‘superintelligence’. Meanwhile, some recently emerged reports also suggest that Meta held early talks about acquiring Perplexity before ultimately shifting its focus to Scale AI.

Additionally, the social media company has been actively hiring AI researchers and engineers from competitors like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and newer firms like Sesame AI. Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that Meta is trying to recruit key OpenAI employees by offering massive financial incentives, including signing bonuses of up to $100 million. Earlier reports indicated that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has personally emailed Google DeepMind team members to recruit them, even offering positions without formal interviews.

However, despite calling 2025 a ‘defining year for AI’ and announcing a massive $65 billion investment in AI infrastructure, Meta is continually facing setbacks in its AI efforts. For example, Meta’s AI chatbot has recently come under intense scrutiny following reports that it engaged in sexually explicit conversations with users, including minors. The company has also reportedly postponed the release of its ‘Llama 4 Behemoth’ AI model amid internal performance concerns.