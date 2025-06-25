Google has added a new feature to Google Earth that lets users view historical Street View imagery. This means users can now look at older street-level photos of cities and neighbourhoods directly in Google Earth, similar to how they already can in Google Maps. The update marks the 20th anniversary of Google Earth. The new feature is now available in the web and mobile versions of Google Earth.

Users can use the new feature by searching for a place, dragging the Pegman icon onto a road, and selecting ‘See more dates’ to view older Street View images. When users drag the Pegman icon onto a street in Google Earth, a timeline appears. If older photos are available, users can scroll through different years. In many areas, the images go back more than 10 years.

With this new feature, users can see how streets and buildings looked in the past. This gives people the chance to revisit old memories, like what their hometown looked like years ago or how a construction site turned into a finished building. It can also be useful for comparing how different areas have developed, or how they were affected by events like natural disasters or urban changes.

In addition to the new Street View feature, the company is also adding more tools to help with environmental planning. Soon, Google Earth Pro and business users will have access to AI-powered layers that show things like tree cover, land surface temperature, and rooftop reflectivity. These tools (powered by Google’s Gemini AI) are meant to help researchers, city planners, and environmental groups better understand local climate and urban design.

Notably, Google Earth was first launched in June 2005 and became one of the most downloaded programs in its early days. Over the years, it has evolved into a detailed digital globe used for education, exploration, and planning. It already includes features like 3D maps and historical satellite images, but this is the first time users can explore past Street View scenes directly within Earth.

However, despite their usefulness, Google Earth, Maps, and Street View have faced several controversies. Privacy concerns emerged early on, with people objecting to visible faces, homes, and license plates, leading Google to add blurring tools. In 2010, Street View cars were found to have accidentally collected data from unsecured Wi-Fi networks, sparking global investigations. The display of military sites and disputed borders also led to criticism from governments.