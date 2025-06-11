OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, experienced a major global outage on June 10, which left thousands of users unable to access its services. The disruption was particularly significant in countries like India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where a large volume of complaints were registered on outage tracking platforms.

According to several reports, the service disruption began around 12:30 PM IST, with the number of affected users growing rapidly as the afternoon went on. Within hours, outage tracking platforms (like Downdetector) registered a sharp spike in reports, over 1,100 in India alone. Both free and paid users of ChatGPT, as well as enterprise clients and developers using OpenAI’s API infrastructure, were impacted.

Many users attempting to use ChatGPT encountered continuous error messages like “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists, please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com” and “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong”.

These messages initially led users to believe the issue was related to their own internet connectivity, before it became clear that the disruption originated from OpenAI’s servers. Even the company acknowledged the issue on its official status page. The Sam Altman-led firm confirmed that the problem had been ongoing for a few hours at the time of their update, but a specific timeline for full service restoration was not provided. As of the time of writing this article (around 6:15 PM IST), ChatGPT still appeared to be down.

“We have identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency across the listed services. We are working on implementing a mitigation,” the AI trendsetter wrote on its website.

Notably, the outage was not limited to ChatGPT alone. Other OpenAI services, like the text-to-video generation tool ‘Sora’ and various AI APIs, were also impacted.

This incident follows a similar outage in early April 2025, which was reportedly linked to a surge in demand for a new image generation feature (popularly known as the Ghibli trend) that overwhelmed the system. Even previously, in December 2024 and January 2025, ChatGPT experienced multiple significant service disruptions.

The latest major global outage is happening at a time when OpenAI recently revealed that it has now reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $10 billion. This impressive financial milestone comes less than 3 years after the launch of its ChatGPT (which crossed 400 million weekly active users in February 2025) chatbot and doubles from the $5.5 billion it reported in December 2024. Notably, the company’s current valuation reached $300 billion following a $40 billion funding round in April 2025.