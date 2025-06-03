Adobe has launched the beta version of its Photoshop app for Android. It is the first time that the full version of Photoshop is available on Android phones and tablets. Previously, Android users only had access to lighter tools like Photoshop Express or Lightroom. But this new beta version brings many of the core desktop features to mobile, including support for PSD files, layers, advanced selection tools, and AI-powered editing.

The app is now available on the Google Play Store in select regions, and the firm has confirmed that more features will continue to roll out during the beta testing period. Throughout the testing period, all features are accessible free of charge, allowing users to explore the app’s full potential without a subscription. However, the company has not specified the duration of this beta phase or the pricing model that will follow.

The beta app for Android includes basic (but important) Photoshop tools like layers, masks, and selections. Users can also use tools like the Spot Healing Brush, Clone Stamp, and Remove to refine images. In this latest app, advanced selection capabilities are provided through the ‘Object Select’ and ‘Magic Wand’ tools. Additionally, the app integrates Adobe’s Firefly-powered Generative Fill, enabling users to add or transform elements within their images using AI-powered tech.

To ensure optimal performance, the app requires devices running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more is recommended). The user interface has been optimized for mobile devices, with easy-to-use controls and a simple layout for editing on smaller screens.

The San Jose, California-headquartered Adobe has also included in-app tutorials to assist users in mastering the app’s features, covering topics from basic layer manipulation to advanced AI tools. This approach aims to make Photoshop more accessible to a broader audience.

The latest move comes after, earlier in February 2025, the software giant launched a Photoshop app on iPhone with both free and paid features. In parallel, like other tech giants, Adobe is aggressively advancing its AI efforts but has also been involved in some controversies. For example, last year (2024), the company updated its Terms of Service, leading to serious concerns among artists and designers. The revised terms included language suggesting that Adobe could access user content through automated and manual methods, including machine learning techniques, to improve its services and software. This raised fears that the firm might use creators’ work to train its generative AI models, like Firefly, without explicit consent. But in response to these allegations, the company clarified that it does not use customer content to train generative AI models unless the content is submitted to Adobe Stock.