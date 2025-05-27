iPad users are finally getting some recognition from Meta – the social media company is now making WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, available on iPad. The launch, which Meta announced on Tuesday, comes more than 15 years after WhatsApp’s initial release and the debut of the first iPad.

“As one of our biggest requests, we’re excited to announce that WhatsApp is now available on iPad. Bringing all your favorite features to a larger screen, WhatsApp for iPad makes keeping in touch with friends and family even easier. Make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share your screen, and use both front and back cameras,” WhatsApp announced in a blog post.

The newly available app leverages the iPad’s larger screen, offering a two-column layout with message threads on one side and the active conversation on the other. It supports core iPadOS multitasking features such as Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager, allowing users to run WhatsApp and send messages alongside running other appls for improved productivity at the same time. The WhatsApp iPad app also integrates with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, catering to users who utilize their iPads for more intensive tasks.

WhatsApp for iPad brings will enable users to engage in audio and video calls with up to 32 participants, share their screens, and utilize both the front and rear device cameras. The app functions with WhatsApp’s multi-device support, ensuring chats, calls, and media remain synced and end-to-end encrypted across linked devices, including iPhones and Macs, even if the primary smartphone is offline. Privacy features like Chat Lock are also included.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated last month that WhatsApp has over 3 billion monthly active users globally, though the specific percentage of users accessing the platform from an iPad is not publicly known. The new app is available for download today via the Apple App Store.

Previously, iPad users wanting to access WhatsApp on their tablets were limited to running the web version via a browser or using desktop applications. For many, the iPad serves as a primary computing device for consumption and light productivity. A native WhatsApp app now completes the communication suite on these devices, doing away with the need to switch between an iPhone and iPad for messaging. This could lead to increased daily active usage on tablets. The development of a native iPad app had been a frequently requested feature, with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart acknowledging user demand as early as 2022. The company had begun beta testing the iPad app via TestFlight in September.