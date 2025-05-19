Uber will now let users book metro tickets directly through its app. This comes courtesy of its partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The rollout began with the Delhi Metro and is expected to reach three more cities by the end of the year, and the integration allows Uber users in Delhi to access information about metro timings in real-time and book tickets online.

With this, Uber becomes the lates app to offer metro tickets, alongside players such as Rapido, Google Maps, and Redbus. According to DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, the aim is to remove barriers to public transit access by making ticketing available on platforms already familiar to users.

Beyond metro ticketing, Uber is also preparing to enter the business-to-business logistics segment using the ONDC framework. This move would allow enterprises operating on the network to access Uber’s delivery infrastructure without having to build or maintain their own fleet. Initially, the logistics services will support food deliveries, with plans to expand into e-commerce, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare logistics. Uber’s 1.4 million-strong driver network gives it significant operational leverage as it ventures into the logistics domain. This offering will function as a white-label service, mirroring Uber Direct in the US, but will be exclusive to businesses connected to the ONDC network. This vertical integration into logistics could position Uber competitively against players like Shadowfax, Loadshare, Porter, and Shiprocket, all of whom are active in the B2B delivery space.

This development is hardly surprising, given that India is Uber’s third-largest market globally by volume, and the company is keen to deepen its footprint. In 2024, Uber facilitated more than one billion trips across India and recorded ₹3,762 crore in operating revenue, marking a 41% increase on an annual basis. Diversification into public transit and B2B logistics provides the company with avenues to sustain growth in an increasingly competitive environment. This initiative also comes at a time when competition in India’s mobility and delivery sectors is intensifying. New entrants such as Rapido and Namma Yatri are gaining traction, and Ola continues to explore ONDC integrations of its own, albeit not yet in the ride-hailing segment.

This also comes at a time when India is pushing towards open digital infrastructure, pushing for internet protocols where tech giants can’t exert monopolies, and one that is under regulatory control. ONDC is designed to democratize digital commerce, and by using its open protocols, Uber was able to integrate with the DMRC faster and with fewer technical hurdles compared to traditional one-on-one system integrations. Uber executives have pointed out that ONDC’s interoperable structure allowed them to deploy metro ticketing functionality more rapidly and at a greater scale.

Speaking on the rollout, Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh highlighted that this step aims to fulfil Uber’s goal of becoming a “multi-modal” platform —one that offers everything from ride-hailing and bike taxis to public transit access, all in a single interface. “This is a complementary service for existing riders, and brings newer consumers to the Uber network…We feel there is real value in that multi-modality, being the singular go-to platform for all your mobility needs,” he said.