After OpenAI, tech titan Google has now released its policy recommendations in response to the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, outlining its stance on key issues related to the regulation of AI and copyright laws. In the document, the company advocates for promoting technical standards, a faster and more modernized approach to adopting AI, and greater investment in AI infrastructure. This proposal follows a similar effort by OpenAI, which has also called for relaxed copyright rules and fewer restrictions on AI model training.

One of the new aspects of Google’s proposal is its stance on intellectual property (IP) and AI model training. The company asserts that “fair use and text-and-data mining exceptions” should be protected under law in the US to facilitate AI research and development. According to Google, AI models should be able to train on publicly available copyrighted data without requiring additional permissions or licensing agreements.

“Balanced copyright rules, such as fair use and text-and-data mining exceptions, have been critical to enabling AI systems to learn from prior knowledge and publicly available data, unlocking scientific and social advances. These exceptions allow for the use of copyrighted, publicly available material for AI training without significantly impacting rightsholders and avoid often highly unpredictable, imbalanced, and lengthy negotiations with data holders during model development or scientific experimentation. Balanced copyright laws that ensure access to publicly available scientific papers, for example, are essential for accelerating AI in science, particularly for applications that sift through scientific literature for insights or new hypotheses,” the company wrote in the official document.

This stance, however, has sparked strong opposition from publishers, content creators, and media organizations, many of whom argue that AI companies should compensate rights holders when using their content. It does set a dangerous precedent – if AI companies can freely train their models on publicly available copyrighted material, it could set a precedent where content creators lose control over their intellectual property, benefiting only the tech giants. Google is currently facing multiple lawsuits from organizations claiming that the company trained AI models on copyrighted material without authorization. The US courts have not yet ruled on whether the fair use doctrine legally protects AI developers in such cases.

In addition to copyright concerns, Google has expressed reservations about export controls on AI-related technologies, particularly those introduced under the Biden administration. The company warns that some of these measures could hinder US competitiveness in the AI sector, especially for cloud service providers and AI chip manufacturers. Google takes issue with policies that place heavy restrictions on the export of AI chips and other key technologies, arguing that these measures could place U.S. companies at a disadvantage in the global market. The company’s position stands in contrast to Microsoft, which in January stated that it was “confident” it could comply with the regulations without disrupting its business operations.

Additionally, the company is advocating for expanded government funding and investment for AI research and development. The company calls for increased investment in early-stage AI projects and wider accessibility to computing resources for scientists and academic institutions. It also suggests that the government should release more public datasets to help drive AI research and innovation.